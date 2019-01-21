This Week in AARN // January 22, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Taylor Fullin Crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2019 At PPB Motorsports Show

Danny Johnson’s Ray Graham TEO Super DIRT Series Teammate Revealed As Anthony Perrego

Parrish, Gobrecht, Heffner Join In At Lincoln, Kreitzer Stays In, Leiby Steps Out

Last Lap Chili Bowl Thriller Sees Christopher Bell Vanquish Kyle Larson After Cup Star Slips

Lancaster Property Owner Gordon Reger Draws Line In Sand: ‘Somebody Buy The Place Or It Won’t Run’

Three Time AC Gambler’s Classic Winners Erick Rudolph, Anthony Sesely, Eye Victory This Weekend

Alison Sload To Drive Nicotra Supermodified At Oswego Speedway Full Time

Sail Panels In At Bridgeport: On Big Blocks On 3/8ths, On Open Small Blocks On 5/8ths.