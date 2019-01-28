Newsmaker of the Week // Andy Jankowiak

Andy Jankowiak’s dream of winning the Indoor Auto Racing Series’ premier race, the Gambler’s Classic inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall, was realized Saturday night.

And the delightfully eccentric driver couldn’t have been happier. This was Jankowiak’s Classic from the first lap of practice until the checkered flag fell. He was picture perfect all weekend. In the past, he’d been blindingly fast, but by his own admission, too aggressive. Not so this time as Andy J whipped the field, then endeared himself to the racing world by donating half his winnings to rival Mike Tidaback, who was critically injured in this same race one year ago.

To make it sweeter, he was driving a car he helped build. There’s no other like it.

Free spirited, talented, fan friendly, Andy J is a Gambler’s Classic winner – and an AARN Newsmaker!