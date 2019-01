This Week in AARN // January 29, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Andy Jankowiak Wins NAPA KNOW HOW TQ Midget Gambler’s Classic In Flawless Drive

Ed Bennett Joins Tri Track Open Modified Series As Managing Partner

Doug Stearly, Danny Buccafusca Claim Champ Kart, Slingshot Boardwalk Hall Wins

Fernando Alonzo Among Cadillac Team Drivers Winning Wet Rolex 24 At Daytona

Rick Thum, Former Dirt Track Driver, Owner, Friend Of The Sport, Passes

Ageless Veteran Danny Smith Starts USCS 360 Sprint Season Off With Victory

Racing Xtravaganza Set To Go This Fri. & Sat Inside York (PA) Expo Center