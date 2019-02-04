Newsmaker of the Week // Tim Shaffer

Tim Shaffer, the ‘Steel City Outlaw’ got off to the best start in his long and storied career this past weekend at Bubba’s Speedway Park in Ocala, Fla. Shaffer won the first two races of a three-race All Star Circuit Of Champions mini-series that kicked off the 2019 410 Sprint season nationwide.

A hard charger, and immensely popular, Shaffer charged to the front – twice – then handled all his competitors could throw at him, on back-to-back nights.

Starting off a season with a win is always news. Two straight is Newsmaking!