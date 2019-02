This Week in AARN // February 5, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Bubba’s All Star Races Fall To Tim Shaffer (Twice) And Tony Stewart

Tyler Erb, Earl Pearson, Jr. Open Lucas Oil Late Model Season With Wins At Golden Isles

NASCAR To Institute On-Track Post Race Inspections; Illegal Cars To Be Disqualified, Placed Last

Will Krup, Kyle Strickler Rule North Florida UMP Modifieds

Nosbisch & Mathis Top East Bay Crate LM Fields; AJ Maddox Sweeps Top Gun Sprints

NASCAR Mod Tour Second Ranked ‘18 Team, Dowling & Fuller, Find New Partners, For ‘19

Racing Xtravaganza Wraps Up Successful Two Day Run In York, PA

New DIRTcar Director Dean Reynolds Readies For First Days On Job In Florida