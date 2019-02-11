Newsmaker of the Week // Chris Larsen

Race tracks have been changing hands at a rapid rate over the last several years. But no one has had the sledgehammer impact that Chris Larsen has had on Orange County Fair Speedway, a track in Middletown, N.Y. with nearly 100 years of racing history that was desperately in need of a makeover.

One year into his five-year lease at OCFS, Larsen has refurbished aging stands and facilities at the track. But what he offered his drivers last week is staggering: a $100,000 to win Modified race in mid-August as part of a 100th anniversary celebration four day event.

For that reason, and with promises of more advancements in the weeks and months to come, Orange County Fair Speedway’s Chris Larsen is Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker for the week of February 12, 2019