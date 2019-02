This Week in AARN // February 12, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

OCFS Promoter Chris Larsen Announces $100,000-To-Win Aug. 17 Modified Race, $40,000 Modified Champion Payout, Ten Percent Across The Board Weekly Purse Increase

Matt Sheppard Joins Forces With Marylanders Alfred & Cheryl Hughes; 80-100 Race Schedule Planned, STSS, SDS Series Titles Each On Super Matt’s Radar

With New Baby Home, Wrecked TQ Midget Fixed, Scott Kreutter Eyes Indoor Auto Racing Series Home State Syracuse Race Mar. 8-9

Off To A Strong Start, Daryn Pittman Takes Two WoO Sprint Races At Volusia

In First Starts Best Motorsports Team, Tyler Erb Impresses New Boss, Deflates Rivals Two Wins, Three Seconds, Two Thirds At East Bay LOLMDS Winternationals

Bobby Hackel, Bobby Flood, Kyle Inman Rule In Inaugural North Florida Crate 602 Mod Series, ‘Doctor’ Loses One On Post-Race DQ

Chuck Hossfeld Flawless In Bronson Speedway Tour Mod Flag-To-Flag Drive

Chevrolets Back On Top At Daytona; Sweep Top Five In Qualifying, Jimmie Johnson Bulls Way To Controversial Clash Score

North-easterners Davie Franek, Mark Smith Win Big In Bubba’s USCS 360 Sprint Jousts