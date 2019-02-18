TOP HEADLINES

Billy Decker, Matt Sheppard, Larry Wight & Stewart Friesen Get DIRT Mod Volusia Wins; Wight Claims ‘Big Gator’ Title

Though Matt Hirschman Sweeps Blewett & Evans Memorial Asphalt Mod New Smyrna Majors, Winless Chuck Hossfeld Is High Point Man

Brandon Sheppard Goes Four-For-Four In WoO Late Model Volusia Speedway Park Sweep

Chris Windom, Justin Grant & CJ Leary Connect For Bubba’s USAC Sprint Triumphs

In East Bay 360 Sprints, Terry McCarl, Mark Smith & Cory Eliason All Win Big

Denny Hamlin Leads Joe Gibbs Racing One-Two-Three Daytona 500 Toyota Sweep; Rookie Preece Runs Eighth

Dirt Modified Ace Jamie Mills Announces Retirement From Driving