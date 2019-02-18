Newsmaker of the Week // Brandon Sheppard

Among the many achievements race car drivers registered last week in Florida, on both dirt and asphalt, using full-fender cars and open cockpit machines, none eclipses the run of Brandon Sheppard. For four nights on the lightning fast Volusia Speedway Park clay, Sheppard drove Mark Richards’ Rocket house car to the winners’ circle every time.

That’s four straight features, backed up with four straight heats over a quality-laden field of series champions and mega winners. In a dominance seldom seen at such a high level in motorsports, Brandon Sheppard reigned supreme. Two wins would have been creditable. Three would have been remarkable.

Four for four is unheard of – a Newsmaker of an achievement!