Newsmaker of the Week // Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski has won NASCAR Cup races before, lots of them in fact. But chances are his Atlanta win last Sunday is one he’ll never forget, and for all the wrong reasons.

Keselowski as sick as a dog all weekend, ill enough to miss his practices and personal appearances. His race day status was questionable enough that Austin Cindric was suited up and ready to climb in as a relief driver at any time.

But Keselowski’s true grit prevailed, proving the old adage that ‘winning is the best medicine’.

No race car is easy to drive, and any car is tough to drive when one is nauseous. Brad Keselowski gutted it out, came out on top, and for that, is this week’s AARN Newsmaker.