Newsmaker of the Week // Brett Deyo

Brett Deyo’s two ultra successful Short Track Super Series and his Georgetown, Del. base of operations has already expanded once this off-season, northward, to Fonda Speedway in Central New York.

Now, Deyo’s heading south to Florida, in February, 2020, with a three day schedule featuring Dirt Modifieds, offering progressively more generous prize money payouts.

All Tech Raceway in Lake City is the venue, February 5-8, 2020 are the dates. Though the races are still 11 months away, Deyo’s initiative is already stirring interest – and, before a wheel is ever turned, is making News!