Newsmaker of the Week // Doug Rose

Doug Rose has been a Modified driver, a Kutztown promoter, a successful business owner, and now, he’ll be a race track owner.

Rose has entered into a purchase agreement with current owner Brian Ramey to take over Bridgeport Speedway. His plan is to observe in 2019 and swing into action in 2020. It’s a bold move by a man with a proven track record in business. It also is a demonstration of faith and belief in the sport.

For his strong statement about the future of weekly automobile racing, Doug Rose is Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker for the week of Tuesday, March 12, 2019