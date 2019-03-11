This Week in AARN // March 12, 2019

Kutztown Promoter Doug Rose Announces Intent To Purchase Bridgeport Speedway
Lucas Wolfe Claims Lincoln Speedway Sunday 410 Sprint Central PA Season Opener
Bonsignore, Rudolph Claim Syracuse Indoor TQ Inaugural Features; Rudolph Earns Fourth Career Series Title
Georgetown Speedway Hosts Well Attended Practice, Two Day Season Opener This Fri. And Sat.
Mark Smith. Morgan Turpen Score USCS 360 Sprint Wins In Louisiana
Motorsports Expo Show At Syracuse Is Big Success For Promoter Jeremie Corcoran
Kyle Busch Scores Cup, Xfinity NASCAR Checkereds In Weekend Phoenix Sweep