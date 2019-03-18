Newsmaker of the Week // Kyle Busch

Every once in a while, a real, genuine milestone victory is achieved by a tried and true competitor.

Love him or hate him, Kyle Busch’s Monster Cup win last Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in California was such a landmark drive. Since becoming a NASCAR National Series regular, Busch has racked up the wins to the extent that Sunday’s win was his 200th. That’s some achievement, one worthy of praise no matter one’s personal preference.

Kyle Busch is a newsmaker, on the national stage, and his influence is keenly felt across the spectrum of the sport. For winning 200 NASCAR National Series races, Kyle Busch is Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker Of The Week!