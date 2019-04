This Week in AARN // April 2, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Billy Pauch Flies To Bridgeport Opener With Sail Panels And A Small Block

Huge NWMT Win At South Boston For Driver Ron Silk, Car Owner Kevin Stuart

Pocono Raceway’s 2020 Two-Race Cup Weekend Embraced By Track CEO Igdalsky

Young Guns Freddie Rahmer, Ryan Taylor Claim Lincoln, Port Royal 410 Sprint Victories

After Well Attended Practices, Grandview, New Egypt, Mahoning Among Tracks To Open This Weekend

Danny Dietrich Back On Top Of Williams Grove 410 Field With Big Victory

Mod Man Matt Hirschman Conquers Richmond, Wins PASS Modified Main Over Slim Field

Devil’s Bowl’s Mike Bruno Buys King Of Dirt Series From Rob Hazer

Midget Race At Lincoln In Mid-May Is Attracting Regional Attention