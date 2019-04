This Week in AARN // April 9, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Defending NWMT Champ Justin Bonsignore Gets Back On Track With Red Hot Thompson Icebreaker Victory

Improbable Double: Matt Sheppard Claims Grandview Money Maker, Short Track Super Series Hard Clay Open, Back To Back

Ryan Godown Rules Modified Roost At New Egypt In Season Opener; Son Wins Rookie Sportsman Race In First Start

BAPS 410 Sprint Sunday Night Thriller Is All Danny Dietrich’s

Mahoning Valley Speedway Modified Season Bow Falls To Matt Hirschman

Bleak Outlook Persists For Racing At Iconic Lancaster (NY) Speedway

Kyle Reinhardt Outruns Mark Smith To Win Selinsgrove 360 Thriller