This Week in AARN // April 16, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Cory Eliason, Lance Dewease Win All Star Sprint VMS, Port Royal A-Mains

OCFS’s VanHorn Tribute Big Block Season Opener Goes To Stewart Friesen Over Brett Hearn

Once Again, With Emphasis: Matt Sheppard Opens Super DIRT Series At Can Am With Dominating Drive

Rick Laubach Wins First Feature In Two Years In Bridgeport Big Blocks; URC Season Opener To Josh Weller

Lucas Oil LM Eastern Swing Gives Jonathan Davenport, Jimmy Owens Big Wins; Mother Nature Takes Two

Lancaster Speedway Sale Renews Hope For Racing At Iconic Western New York Asphalt Track

Jersey Boy Martin Truex, Jr. Wins First NASCAR Cup Short Track, First With Gibbs, At Richmond International

Jimmy Blewett Races To Win In Wall Stadium’s Season Opener

Outlaw Speedway’s Delayed Dutch Hoag Memorial Modified Race Falls To Popular Veteran Steve Paine

Brett Kressley Gets Jump Start In Pursuit Of Grandview’s Modified Title With Solid Opening Night Drive