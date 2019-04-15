Newsmaker of the Week // Cory Eliason

Cory Eliason is a fresh-faced, 27 year old kid with enough talent to have won a pair of World Of Outlaws A-Mains in his native California last year. Now, he is taking aim on the 2019 All Star Circuit Of Championship.

In the All Star season opener at Virginia Motor Speedway last Thursday, Eliason raced Kevin Rudeen’s Washington State-based car to an impressive $10,000-to-win victory, demonstrating that he is a wheelman capable of making good on his quest with a team capable of making it happen.

Though things didn’t go as well in the next All Star race at Port Royal, the Eliason-Rudeen team has revealed its prowess, and in so doing, became a Newsmaker