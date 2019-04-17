Feature Winners: April 16 – 22, 2019

Albany-Saratoga, NY (Mod)
All Star Sprint: Attica, OH  (Fri.)
(Sat.)
Atomic, OH (LM)
ATQMRA: Mahoning, PA
BAPS, PA (Super Spts.)
Bedford, PA (LM)
Big Diamond, PA (Mod)
Bowman-Gray, NC (Mod)
BRP Mod Tour: Tyler County, WV
Carolina Clash: Gastonia, NC
Clinton Co., PA (LM)
Cumberland, MD (Mod)
Dog Hollow, PA (LM)
Dominion, VA (LM)
Five Mile Point, NY (Mod)
Fonda, NY (Mod)
Georgetown, DE (SLM)

Grandview, PA

(Mod)
Hagerstown, MD (IMCA Mod)
Knoxville, IA   (410 Sprint)
(360 Sprint)
Land Of Legends, NY  (Mod)
Lebanon Valley, NY (Mod)
Lernerville, PA (410 Sprint)
(Mod)
(LM)
Lincoln, PA (410 Sprint)
(358 Sprint)
Mahoning, PA (Mod)
(LM)
(ATQMRA)

New Egypt, NJ

(Mod)
Outlaw, NY:Sprint Nationals (Mod)

(ESS/Patriot Sprints)
PASS LM: Hickory, NC
Path Valley. PA (LM)
Port Royal, PA (410 Sprint)
(LM)
Ransomville, NY (358 Mod)

(SOS Sprints)
Roaring Knob, PA (LM)
RUSH Late Model: Battle Of Bay Speedweek Delaware Int'l, DE (Wed.)
Georgetown, DE (Thurs.)
Potomac, MD (Fri.)
Winchester, VA (Sat.)

Selinsgrove, PA

 (URC 360 Sprints)

(LM)
Southern National  LM: Blue Ridge, GA (Fri.)
Toccoa, GA (Sat.)
Star, NH (St. St.)
Trail-Way, PA (358 Sprint)

USAC East: Delaware Int'l, DE

 (Wed.)
USLM: Virginia MS, VA
Wayne County, OH (LM)
Williams Grove, PA (410 Sprint)
(358 Sprint)
Woodhull, NY  (LM)