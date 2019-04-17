Feature Winners: April 16 – 22, 2019

|Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|All Star Sprint: Attica, OH
|(Fri.)
|(Sat.)
|Atomic, OH
|(LM)
|ATQMRA: Mahoning, PA
|BAPS, PA
|(Super Spts.)
|Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|Big Diamond, PA
|(Mod)
|Bowman-Gray, NC
|(Mod)
|BRP Mod Tour: Tyler County, WV
|Carolina Clash: Gastonia, NC
|Clinton Co., PA
|(LM)
|Cumberland, MD
|(Mod)
|Dog Hollow, PA
|(LM)
|Dominion, VA
|(LM)
|Five Mile Point, NY
|(Mod)
|Fonda, NY
|(Mod)
|Georgetown, DE
|(SLM)
|
Grandview, PA
|(Mod)
|Hagerstown, MD
|(IMCA Mod)
|Knoxville, IA
|(410 Sprint)
|(360 Sprint)
|Land Of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|Lernerville, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|Lincoln, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 Sprint)
|Mahoning, PA
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|(ATQMRA)
|
New Egypt, NJ
|(Mod)
|Outlaw, NY:Sprint Nationals
|(Mod)
|(ESS/Patriot Sprints)
|PASS LM: Hickory, NC
|Path Valley. PA
|(LM)
|Port Royal, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|Ransomville, NY
|(358 Mod)
|(SOS Sprints)
|Roaring Knob, PA
|(LM)
|RUSH Late Model: Battle Of Bay Speedweek
|Delaware Int'l, DE
|(Wed.)
|Georgetown, DE
|(Thurs.)
|Potomac, MD
|(Fri.)
|Winchester, VA
|(Sat.)
|
Selinsgrove, PA
|(URC 360 Sprints)
|
(LM)
|Southern National LM:
|Blue Ridge, GA (Fri.)
|Toccoa, GA (Sat.)
|Star, NH
|(St. St.)
|Trail-Way, PA
|(358 Sprint)
|
USAC East: Delaware Int'l, DE
|(Wed.)
|USLM: Virginia MS, VA
|Wayne County, OH
|(LM)
|Williams Grove, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(358 Sprint)
|Woodhull, NY
|(LM)