Newsmaker of the Week // New Hampshire Short Track Racing Association (NHSTRA)

By their nature, auto racing track operators are a fiercely independent lot. They face innumerable challenges by being unafraid and standing on their own two feet.

That’s why the announcement of the formation of the New Hampshire Short Track Racing Association (NHSTRA) is such a remarkable event. Lee, Claremont, Monadnock, Star, and Hudson, five once independent tracks, are now a united front, backed by the three men who own the five tracks, Norm Wrenn, Ben Bosowski and Bobby Webber, Jr. Together, NHSTRA could very well change the face of New England short track racing.

The rest of the racing world will be watching, taking inspiraton perhaps at the virtues of cooperation. This is a present day Newsmaker and, depending on the principals, a future game changer.