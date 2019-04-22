This Week in AARN // April 23, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Five New Hampshire Asphalt Tracks Form Alliance; NASCAR Sanctions All Five

Max Blair Claims ‘Battle Of The Bay’ RUSH Late Model Series Crown With Two Wins In Three Races; Logan Roberson Takes Winchester Finale

Bobby Jones Holds Off Earl Paules In Mahoning Valley Modified Feature Fight To The Finish; Sload In TQ Photo Finish

Dewease Powers Way To Convincing Lincoln Speedway 410 Sprint Victory

Weekend Rain Wreaks Havoc With New York State Promoters’ Plans

URC Season Gets Underway At Selinsgrove, Ryan Kissinger Takes The Winners’ Cash

Matt Stangle Arrives Late, Takes New Egypt Modified Checkered Over Pal Matt Papeiz

Danny Dietrich Takes Port Royal 410 Main; Late Model Invader Colton Flinner Walks Off With Surprise Score

Craig Von Dohren Makes Statement With Charge To Grandview Modified Checkered

Famed Engine Builder Carl Wegner, Father Of The Mod Tour Spec Engine, W16 Dirt Track Powerplant, Passes

Chris Allen, Jr. Races To First Career USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Car Victory, In Delaware