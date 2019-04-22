This Week in AARN // April 23, 2019

Five New Hampshire Asphalt Tracks Form Alliance; NASCAR Sanctions All Five
Max Blair Claims ‘Battle Of The Bay’ RUSH Late Model Series Crown With Two Wins In Three Races; Logan Roberson Takes Winchester Finale
Bobby Jones Holds Off Earl Paules In Mahoning Valley Modified Feature Fight To The Finish; Sload In TQ Photo Finish
Dewease Powers Way To Convincing Lincoln Speedway 410 Sprint Victory
Weekend Rain Wreaks Havoc With New York State Promoters’ Plans
URC Season Gets Underway At Selinsgrove, Ryan Kissinger Takes The Winners’ Cash
Matt Stangle Arrives Late, Takes New Egypt Modified Checkered Over Pal Matt Papeiz
Danny Dietrich Takes Port Royal 410 Main; Late Model Invader Colton Flinner Walks Off With Surprise Score
Craig Von Dohren Makes Statement With Charge To Grandview Modified Checkered
Famed Engine Builder Carl Wegner, Father Of The Mod Tour Spec Engine, W16 Dirt Track Powerplant, Passes
Chris Allen, Jr. Races To First Career USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Car Victory, In Delaware