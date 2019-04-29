Newsmaker of the Week // Ryan Smith

When Ryan Smith drove Michael Heffner’s 360 Sprint into the winners’ circle at Port Royal Speedway, emotions were deep and varied.

This was no ordinary win for the driver or the car owner. Rather this was Smith’s first victory behind the wheel of one of Heffner’s cars – and the first for the car owner since the tragic death last September of Greg Hodnett, Heffner’s long time Sprint car ace.

With Hodnett’s passing still seared in the minds of Sprint Car racing’s collective conscience, this was a much-needed step in the healing process.

There were winners of far richer races this past weekend but none more significant than this one. And none more Newsmaking.