This Week in AARN // April 30, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Fonda Opens Under Brett Deyo Promotership; Matt Sheppard Invades, Wins Modified Feature

Emotional URC 360 Sprint Port Royal Win For Ryan Smith Is His First In Michael Heffner’s Car

TQ Ace Jack Bertling, Dirt Mod Man Darren McCaughey Pass Away

Silas Hiscock, Sr., 78, Dies After Riverhead Raceway Legends Practice Accident

Stafford Spring Sizzler Fizzles In Wet Weather; Tries Again This Coming Weekend

Kenny Tremont Races To Victory In Lebanon Valley Big Block Season Opener

Chevrolet Back On Top In NASCAR Cup As Chase Elliott Wins At Talladega

Two Ryans, Krachun & Godown, Split New Egypt Speedway Modified Twin Twenties

Big Night For Billy VanInwegen At Orange County In Big Blocks; Brett Hearn Tops Small Block Field

Wild Wall Stadium Modified Marathon Main Goes To Eric Mauriello

Duane Howard Cops Lion’s Share Of Grandview Speedway Cash

IndyCar To Introduce Cockpit Protection Shield At Indianapolis 500