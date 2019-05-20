Newsmaker of the Week // Lance Dewease

Beating the best 410 Sprint drivers in the world is a daunting task. But when the World Of Outlaws invade Central Pennsylvania as they do three times every year, the traveling pros are fair game for the PA Posse.

In three races last week, Lance Dewease whipped the Outlaws – Wednesday at Lincoln and Saturday at Williams Grove, winning two of three. Needless to say, his winning rides stirred the Posse passions into a frenzy – twice. Fans have come to expect Dewease, the Don Kreitz, Jr. No. 69K, and

the master Davey Brown to be in the winners’ circle. Twice this past week, this incredible team and its incredible driver came through.

Lance Dewease is this week’s AARN Newsmaker Of The Week – times two