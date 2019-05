TOP HEADLINES

Alison Sload Becomes First Female Oswego Supermodified Feature Winner

Jersey Guy Martin Truex, Jr. Races To Charlotte Coca Cola Cup Series Victory

Asphalt Modified Builders Troyer, LFR To Merge

Danny Dietrich Outruns Donny Schatz To Claim WoO Thriller On Bridgeport Three-Eighths Mile Track

Simon Pagenaud Wins Thrilling 103rd Running Of Indianapolis 500

Dramatic Drive Nets Veteran Frankie Kerr Rich Bricker Memorial Super Sportsman Win At BAPS

Rich Port Royal Weikert Memorial Cash Claimed By Sprint Aces Danny Dietrich & Logan Wagner, Late Model Top Guns Rick Eckert & Mason Zeigler

Three Races, Three Winners In ESS Sprints As Jason Barney, Larry Wight & Matt Tanner Each Hoist Checkered Flags

Veteran John Markovic Claims First Mahoning Modified Win With Tech Help From Rival Zane Zeiner

Short Track Super Series Thriller At Thunder Mountain Won By Billy Decker Over Stewart Friesen

Brett Hearn Romps To 134th Career Modified Score At Albany-Saratoga In Last Lap Thriller

NASCAR Cup Driver Ryan Preece To Return To Mod Tour Roots At Thompson In Early June