Newsmaker of the Week // Danny Dietrich

Danny Dietrich is coming off a dream week as the driver of Gary Kauffman’s 410 Sprint. This past week, the Gettysburg, PA, based standout beat the World Of Outlaws on the 3/8ths mile Bridgeport Speedway, won the first leg of the Weikert Memorial at Port Royal, was overall champion of the two day Weikert event and finished second at Williams Grove Friday night and Port Royal on Sunday night.

That’s spectacular stuff and it’s part of a tremendous season that has seen Dietrich now win races at five different tracks in a 410.

Dietrich and the Gary Kauffman No. 48 team are in the midst of a dream season and it isn’t even June yet! Momentum is on Dietrich’s side with PA Speedweek approaching at the end of June. The sky’s the limit for a red hot team as was proven by a remarkable, enriching, News-making week!