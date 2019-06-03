This Week in AARN // June 4, 2019

Doug Coby Races To Seekonk NASCAR Mod Win Over Arch Rival Justin Bonsignore
Jeremie Corcoran Hired By OCFS To Fix Track Surface; New Clay To Be Added Soon
Spencer Speedway Opens With RoC Modifieds; Patrick Emerling Takes The Victory
There’s No Stopping Kyle Busch In Pocono Monster Energy Cup Series 400
Big Bucks $8,300 Dirt Late Model Win At Bedford Is Mason Zeigler’s
Craig VonDohren Races To Big Diamond’s $10,000 Money In The Mountains’ Cash
Speedway Entertainment Hires Mike Batz As Its New General Manager
Donny Schatz, Shane Stewart Make Sweet Music In Nashville With WoO Sprints
Teenager Andrew Molleur Is Latest SK Modified Winner at Stafford Motor Speedway
Godown Salutes The Troops With Big New Egypt Speedway Modified Score
Unstoppable 360 Sprint Ace Mark Smith Rolls For Two More Wins In Georgia