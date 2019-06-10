Newsmaker of the Week // Brett Michalski

There’s nothing quite like a race car driver’s first major victory. Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway, Brett Michalski, a second year 410 Sprint racer who paid his dues through Micro Sprint and 360 Sprint racing, turned back a last lap Freddie Rahmer slide job in a fight to the checkered flag.

Michalski’s family-run, budget conscious team overcame recent engine problems to prevail this night.

When the checkered flag fell, there was an explosion of emotion within the team. Up and down pit lane, drivers, and officials congratulated the first time victor.

This was sheer joy, the best of racing times, and a Newsmaker of an event for anyone who appreciates the sacrifices necessary to pursue – and achieve – a worthy goal.