This Week in AARN // June 11, 2019

Brett Michalski Wins First Career 410 Sprint Feature At Lincoln
Red Hot Danny Dietrich Claims Weedsport All Star Sprint Cash
Bonsignore’s Thompson NWMT Mid Week Romp Is His Sixth Straight At ‘Big T’
Brandon Sheppard’s Eldora Dream Win Worth $125,000
Hodnett Foundation BAPS 410 Race Is Won By Californian Cory Eliason
Andy Bachetti Red Hot At Lebanon Valley; Wins Two Of Four
From 21st To First, Matt Sheppard Wows Big Diamond Fans, Demoralizes Rivals In STSS Thriller
Last Lap Pass By Dan Stone Earns Him Selinsgrove LM Challenge Race Laurels
Sprint Driver Jordan Givler Announces Plan To Raise Money For Hodnett Foundation
Super DIRT Series Team Splits As Driver Danny Johnson, Car Owner Ray Graham Go Separate Ways
Jeff Abold, Dave Danzer Win Oswego Speedway Supermodified Twin Features
No Repeat Winners In Indiana Midget Speedweek As Seavey, Grant, Thorsen, Courtney & Windom All Score