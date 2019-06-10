This Week in AARN // June 11, 2019

Brett Michalski Wins First Career 410 Sprint Feature At Lincoln

Red Hot Danny Dietrich Claims Weedsport All Star Sprint Cash

Bonsignore’s Thompson NWMT Mid Week Romp Is His Sixth Straight At ‘Big T’

Brandon Sheppard’s Eldora Dream Win Worth $125,000

Hodnett Foundation BAPS 410 Race Is Won By Californian Cory Eliason

Andy Bachetti Red Hot At Lebanon Valley; Wins Two Of Four

From 21st To First, Matt Sheppard Wows Big Diamond Fans, Demoralizes Rivals In STSS Thriller

Last Lap Pass By Dan Stone Earns Him Selinsgrove LM Challenge Race Laurels

Sprint Driver Jordan Givler Announces Plan To Raise Money For Hodnett Foundation

Super DIRT Series Team Splits As Driver Danny Johnson, Car Owner Ray Graham Go Separate Ways

Jeff Abold, Dave Danzer Win Oswego Speedway Supermodified Twin Features

No Repeat Winners In Indiana Midget Speedweek As Seavey, Grant, Thorsen, Courtney & Windom All Score