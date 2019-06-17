Newsmakers of the Week // Tim & Steve Buckwalter

News in racing is made in two ways, by winning big, or by losing badly.

The USAC Eastern Storm invaded the northeast last week and by the time it was over, the Buckwalter cousins, Tim and Steven were each taking their lumps, wondering what might have been.

Timmy was working into contention in the Grandview USAC Sprint opener when he clipped the fence coming off turn four and spiraled through the air. The impact tore the fuel tank off and the engine out of the car. He did race later in the week in the ‘Storm’ in a backup car.

Steven was leading the USAC Silver Crown race on the final lap when Chris Windom got into the first turn hot – and into Buckwalter. A heated argument ensued but did nothing to mitigate the results.

The Buckwalter cousins are fierce, well liked competitors who thrive on close competition. They win often. But this past week, it was their collective frustrations that were Newsmaking.