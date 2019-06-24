Newsmaker of the Week // Tim McCreadie

It isn’t every day that the opportunity to win $30,000 in a race car is within reach.

That’s the position Tim McCreadie was in Saturday in the World Of Outlaws Late Model Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway. With five laps left, the man they call T-Mac had leader Darrell Lanigan in his sights. He made a bold bid on the outside for the lead and inched ahead. But the pass was negated by a yellow flag.

Then, using all of his years of racing experience, McCreadie set up Lanigan a second time, by faking an outside pass then crossing over, taking the lead and sweeping to victory. This was a huge win and a popular one with the big crowd on hand.

It’s not an everyday occurrence when a driver can demonstrate mastery under the pressure of high stakes. Tim McCreadie did just that, earning big money and making Big News!