This Week in AARN // June 25, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Tim McCreadie’s Late Race Pass Earns Him $30,000 WoO Lernerville Speedway Firecracker 100 Victory

Erick Rudolph Has Huge Three-Feature Winning Weekend In Central New York Mods

Wet Ohio Speedweek Concludes With Dale Blaney As Champ; Atomic Race Shelved After Car Flies Over Fence

Oswego 350 Supermodified Driver Vern LaFave Hospitalized With Burns When Car Erupts After Post-Race Crash

Davie Franek Red Hot In New York 360s; Takes Patriot LoL, ESS U-R Wins Back To Back

Stewart Friesen Wins Rain-Shortened STSS Outlaw Speedway Wed. Race

Chad Layton, Ryan Smith Share URC 360 Sprint Weekend Wins In PA

Modified Rookie Cale Ross Is Winner At New Egypt Speedway

Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer Keep On Winning At Williams Grove, Lincoln In 410 Sprints

Port Royal 410 Sprint Rookie Jeff Miller Astounds Crowd With Second Winning Effort