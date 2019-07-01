Newsmaker of the Week // Ronnie Williams

Ronnie Williams is just 22 years old, he’s a college student and he has become one of New England’s top asphalt Modified drivers in a very short time.

On the heels of winning a MRS Modified race on the mile at New Hampshire the previous weekend, Williams went on a winning spree, taking the Open Wheel Wednesday $10.000-to-win Seekonk race, then two days later, racing to win the the Stafford SK 5k event. These are two of New England’s premier races. To do the double, Williams had command of top quality rides owned by two different car owners.

Williams knows he’s in a good place right now, with good cars to match his talent. Last week, he won for both of his owners, twice for himself and in the process, became AARN’s Newsmaker For The Week.