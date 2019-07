This Week in AARN // July 2, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

PA Speedweek Off To Great Start For Lance Dewease, Chad Trout & Dylan Cisney

New Clay Down At Orange County Fair Speedway; All Stars Have First Race On New Surface Jul. 13

Asphalt Mod Standout Ronnie Williams Wins Seekonk Open Wheel Wed. Mod 100, Takes Stafford SK 5k Two Days Later

Long Trek Pays Off With Georgetown LM Score For Jamie Lathroum

Andy Jankowiak Savors The Spotlight In RoC Series Triumphant Lancaster Speedway Return

Billy Pauch, Jr. Cruises To Victory in New Egypt Speedway Garden State Gunfight

Stewart Friesen Steals ‘The Big Show’ At Albany-Saratoga On The Last Lap From Brett Hearn

DIRTcar 358 Modified Series Opens; Tim Fuller, Mat Williamson Claim Can-Am, Fulton Checkereds

Dave Blaney Wins 410 Sprint Feature At Home Track A Week Before Sharon Hosts Annual Memorial For Father

Kenny Tremont Doubles With Back To Back Lebanon Valley, Devil’s Bowl Scores