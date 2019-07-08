Newsmaker of the Week // Holiday Fireworks

Holiday Fireworks! Those two words are the best way to explain unbelievable finishes in three Touring Series races this past week.

At Fonda Speedway’s Short Track Super Series race Wednesday, Stewart Friesen passed Matt Sheppard off the final turn of the last lap to win a thriller.

The next night, in Land Of Legends Speedway’s Super DIRT Series 100 lapper, upstart Max McLaughlin led 99 and a third laps before Erick Rudolph passed him in lapped traffic. The pair tangled a turn later and Matt Sheppard passed the wrecks to win.

Then in Riverhead Raceway’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series 200 lapper, track regular John Beatty, Jr. came within a few feet of upsetting the Tour Regulars and would have, were it not for a late race caution.

Three crazy finishes in three high profile series! Coincidence? Perhaps! Newsmakers? All three of them!