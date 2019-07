This Week in AARN // July 9, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

PA Speedweek Concludes At Port Royal; Race Winner Lucas Wolfe Claims PA Speedweek Overall Title

Justin Bonsignore Outruns Riverhead Regular John Beatty, Jr. Off Final Turn For NWMT Victory

Teenager Paulie Colagiovanni Sweeps To First Ever ESS New York Sprint Speedweek Crown, Winning Three-Of-Five

Last Lap Tangle With Max McLaughlin & Erick Rudolph Opens Door For Matt Sheppard SDS Win At Land Of Legends

Ken Tremont, Jr. Takes Two Sportsman Mod Mains In Five Days At Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Dale Blaney Rides To Victory In Lou Blaney Memorial 410 Sprint Race At Sharon Speedway

Stewart Friesen Stuns Matt Sheppard With Last Turn, Last Lap, Short Track Super Series Pass To Win At Fonda

Kyle Reinhardt Sweeps URC 360 Twin Bill At Selinsgrove, Port Royal

Big Changes In The Works For NASCAR Cup Schedule In 2021