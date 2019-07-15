Newsmaker of the Week // Orange County Fair Speedway

Exceeding expectations, and the some.

That’s what Orange County Fair Speedway’s new track surface did Saturday night when the All Star Sprints and Small Block Modifieds dug into the new, softer clay for the first time. The old dive to the bottom and follow the leader tactics, borne of necessity on the old worn out track, gave way to three wide racing with green flag, outside passes the order of the evening in both classes, in all races.

It was a completely different night of racing in Orange County, a new, wholly different kind of racing experience to watch and to compete on a track that has been running races for, literally, 100 years.

This was nothing less than a Newsmaking transformation! Let the good racing times roll at OCFS!