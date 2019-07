This Week in AARN // July 16, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Mat Williamson Wins Ransomville, Merrittville & Cornwall For 358 Modified Weekend Sweep

Three NY All Star Races, Three Winners As Reutzel, Dietrich & Zearfoss Take Down Wins; Wolfe Hurt At Leb Val

Brandon Grosso Scores Breakthrough Big Block Mod Victory In Delaware Int. Camp Barnes Romp

Orange County Fair Speedway’s New Surface Earns Rave Reviews; Perrego Sweeps Twin Small Block Mod Features

New Bridgeport Promoter Doug Rose Releases Details On 2020 Operations, Changes

Tommy Catalano Cruises To First Race Of Champions Mod Tour Victory At Jukasa, Chris Perley Claims ISMA Win In Canadian Double Header

Andy Bachetti (Tuesday, Accord), Stewart Friesen (Sunday, BAPS) Cash Short Track Super Series Winners Checks

Ageless Joe Gosek Claims Saturday Night Oswego Supermodified Gold

Kyle Moody Ends Tough Luck 410 Sprint Season With Lincoln Speedway Score

FURY, LFR Asphalt Modified Chassis Builder Battle Heats Up With NASCAR Whelen Mod Teams Caught In Middle