This Week in AARN // July 30, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Three-For-Three Weekend For Rocky Warner; Wins Albany-Saratoga, Fonda, Glen Ridge Features

BRP Mod Tour Sweep For Rex King At Lernerville, Mercer

Super Matt Wins Tues. Granby, Sun. Weedsport Super DIRT Races, Claims Sat. Outlaw Speedway Sunmer Nationals Too

ISMA’s Prestigious Sandusky Hy Miler Nationals Is Won By Dave Shullick

Andy J Shows The Way In Spencer Speedway RoC Modifieds

Anthony Perrego Sweeps Twin OCFS Small Block Features, Takes Points Lead

Jimmy Blewett Returns To Wall Stadium – And Wins Modified Summer Scorcher 125

Versatile Steven Drevicki Claims USAC East Coast Sprint Georgetown Victory, Takes Path Valley Wingless Super Sportsman Verdict The Next Night

Ron Silk Maintains Hot Hand; Takes Rich Star Speedway Tri Track Open Modified Series Victory

David Gravel, Tim Shaffer & Donny Schatz Shut Out PA Posse At Lernerville, Twice At Williams Grove

Future Secure For Wall Stadium Racing; Township Administrators Voice Support For Track, Management

Kyle Reinhardt’s Breakout Year Continues With Fourth Selinsgrove 360 Sprint Feature Win Of Season