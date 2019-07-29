This Week in AARN // July 30, 2019

Three-For-Three Weekend For Rocky Warner; Wins Albany-Saratoga, Fonda, Glen Ridge Features
BRP Mod Tour Sweep For Rex King At Lernerville, Mercer
Super Matt Wins Tues. Granby, Sun. Weedsport Super DIRT Races, Claims Sat. Outlaw Speedway Sunmer Nationals Too
ISMA’s Prestigious Sandusky Hy Miler Nationals Is Won By Dave Shullick
Andy J Shows The Way In Spencer Speedway RoC Modifieds
Anthony Perrego Sweeps Twin OCFS Small Block Features, Takes Points Lead
Jimmy Blewett Returns To Wall Stadium – And Wins Modified Summer Scorcher 125
Versatile Steven Drevicki Claims USAC East Coast Sprint Georgetown Victory, Takes Path Valley Wingless Super Sportsman Verdict The Next Night
Ron Silk Maintains Hot Hand; Takes Rich Star Speedway Tri Track Open Modified Series Victory
David Gravel, Tim Shaffer & Donny Schatz Shut Out PA Posse At Lernerville, Twice At Williams Grove
Future Secure For Wall Stadium Racing; Township Administrators Voice Support For Track, Management
Kyle Reinhardt’s Breakout Year Continues With Fourth Selinsgrove 360 Sprint Feature Win Of Season