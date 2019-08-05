Newsmaker of the Week // Stewart Friesen

At long last, Stewy!

Stewart Friesen’s quest for victory in a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race was realized this past week at Eldora, the one Series race on dirt. It was widely considered to be Friesen’s best chance to finally win one. There was also at stake a do-or-die element to the drama in that Stewart faced the possibility of missing the Truck Series playoffs without an outright win.

And win he did, with a bold, calculated move of not pitting when most all of the rest of the front runners did, getting precious track position and continuing on as the race leader albeit while making his crew chief nervous. But Friesen ran the rest of the race as he has dozens of times in his career, relying on his own abilities to get the job done.

In the broader scheme of things, he has made all of short track racing proud. The few who can do that are Newsmakers!