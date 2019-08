This Week in AARN // August 6, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Stewart Friesen Wins Eldora NASCAR Truck Race, Makes Playoffs; Takes Fonda Dirt Mod Feature Two Days Later

Strange NWMT Stafford Race Won By Ron Silk After Doug Coby Dominates

Patrick Emerling Races To Victory In Chemung Speedrome RoC Modified Feature

Sprint Car Vaults Williams Grove Inside Fence, Push Truck Driver Struck, Fatally Injured

Upset At Outlaw: Eldon Payne Wins After Matt Sheppard, Steve Paine Crash

Max McLaughlin Joins Father Mike As NASCAR Touring Series Winner With Watkins Glen K&N East Score

Zeb Wise Takes Two, Chris Windom, Chad Boat & Logan Seavey One Each In USAC PA Midget Speedweek Five-Race Tour

David Gravel Wins Sun. ‘Cappy Classic’ At Knoxville; 410 Sprint Car World Focuses On ‘Nationals’ This Week In Iowa

Prestigious Bethel Motor Speeway ‘Legendstock’ Win Is Earned By Alex McCollum

Wade Hendrickson Rumbles On The (Delaware) River At Bridgeport; Wins Big Bucks Modified Race Dedicated To Memory Of Tom Cimpko

Red Hot Erick Rudolph Wins Eldora Super DIRT Series Race, Land Of Legends Big Block, Utica-Rome 358 Mod All In Five Days

AJ Flick Captures Port Royal 410 Sprint $12.000 Living Legends Dream Race