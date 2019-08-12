This Week in AARN // August 13, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

After Tyler Boniface & Ryan Godown Win First Big Block Mains At OCFS, Track Readies For Centennial $100,000-To-Win Race This Saturday

Duane Howard Claims Third Career Grandvidew Speedway Forrest Rogers Memorial, Earns $10,000

David Gravel Parks The Late Jason Johnson’s No. 41 In Victory Lane, Winning Knoxville Nationals

Matt Sheppard Invades Devil’s Bowl, Grabs $10,000 First Place Prize

New Jersey Native Danny Bohn Inks NASCAR Truck Deal For Martinsville Drive

Paulie Colagiovanni, Chuck Hebing & Jonathan Preston Each Take Share Of Three-Race ESS 360 Weekend

Tyler Thompson Becomes Youngest Supermodified Winner In Oswego Speedway History

Kyle Strohl, Earl Paules & Bobby Jones Win Teel 16s At Mahoning Valley; Fans Concerned About Hospital Development Plans

ISMA Supermodifieds At Lee, USA Are Dominated By Jon McKennedy

Ronnie Williams Passes Mike Christopher, Jr. On Final Lap Of Stafford SK Mod Feature To Win It

Gregg Satterlee, Jared Miley Win Back To Back ULMS Path Valley, Selinsgrove Late Model Mains

Kody Swanson Leads Every Lap Of USAC Silver Crown Race At Salem Speedway