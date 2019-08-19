Newsmaker of the Week // Mat Williamson

Mat Williamson was a man on a mission Saturday night at Orange County Fair Speedway. The 29-year old Canadian took advantage of a strong, well prepared car, a racy multi-groove speedway, and his own driving skills to win the richest Dirt Modified race ever held.

Orange County Fair Speedway’s Centennial 160 Modified race paid $100,000 to win, in celebration of the track’s 100 year racing lineage. And Williamson was there to collect it for himself and Harry and Jeff Behrent, car owners. who have won big races before at Orange County – but nothing close to this big.

For driving the race of his life, and getting to the $100,000 finish line first, Mat Williamson is Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker Of Week!