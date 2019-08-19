This Week in AARN // August 20, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Orange County’s Centennial Modified $100,000 First Place Prize Won By Mat Williamson In Behrent’s Retro No. 3

NASCAR Whelen Mod Tour Thompson Bud 150 Falls To Doug Coby After Bobby Santos Falters

World Of Outlaws Late Models Invade Central PA; Brandon Sheppard, Mason Ziegler Earn Williams Grove, Port Royal Wins

Will Power Takes Rain Shortened IndyCar Pocono 500; Future Of Race In Doubt

Central PA 410 Sprint Ace Cory Haas Takes Williams Grove, Trail-Way Features Over Weekend

Bad Wreck Ends Lancaster Race Of Champions Mod Tour Race Early; Karl Hehr Flips Into Catch Fence; No Injuries Reported

Logan Wagner’s Fifth Port Royal 410 Sprint Win Sets Up Track Title Drive

Super Sportsman Standout Kenny Edkin Wins Seventh BAPS Feature Of Season

Matt Sheppard Claims Super DIRT Series Orange County Victory, Repeats In Friday Night Centennial 160 Prelude

With Oswego Classic Weekend Approaching, Keith Shampine Wins First Supermodified Feature In Two Years