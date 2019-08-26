Newsmaker of the Week // Eric Mauriello

Wall Stadium’s teams and fans paid tribute to the late Cliff Krause this past Saturday with the running of the Cliff Krause Memorial, the richest race of the season for Wall Stadium’s Modifieds.

To reach the finish line first, Eric Mauriello, a highly regarded young talent, had to stand on the gas – and the brakes – to get the job done.

This is a race of prestige for Wall Stadium’s faithful and Mauriello was quick enough to be among the leaders late in the going. Then, a highly unusual event occurred: race leader Jimmy Blewett slowed suddenly in front of Mauriello, who had the rest of the field snarling behind him. Mauriello wriggled his Modified through the developing wreck, even as the rest of the top five in the race staggered to the pits with damage.

It’s not often that one gutsy move can determine the overall outcome of a major race but that’s what won it for Mauriello, playing out in front of one of the best crowds of the summer at Wall Stadium. It was a Newsmaking moment!