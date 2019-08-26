This Week in AARN // August 27, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Wall Stadium’s Cliff Krause Memorial Is Claimed By Eric Mauriello Who Avoids Late Race Tangle Among Leaders

Best Weekend Of Season To Date For Brett Hearn, With Back To Back Malta, Middletown Big Block Wins

Aaron Reutzel Wins Two, Lance Dewease, Skylar Gee, Gerard McIntyre One Each In Five Race All Star Eastern Swing As All Stars Claim Four Of Five

David Van Horn’s Big Block Wins Short Track Super Series Modified Feature At New Egypt Speedway

Mike Gular, Rick Laubach Get First Season 358 Modified Wins At Grandview

Tyler Dippel Suspended By NASCAR For Off Track ‘Conduct Detrimental To Auto Racing’

Oswego Classic Weekend Ready To Roll, Supermods, NASCAR Mod Tour, ISMA All Part Of Spectacle

Matt Hirschman Wins Tri-Track Open Mod Race, Travis Benjamin Takes Oxford 250 In Big Maine Racing Weekend

Orange County, Matt Sheppard Remain At Odds, High Potential Cost Of Suspension Revealed

Kenny Tremont Earns 14th Lebanon Valley Modified Championship

Brandon Sheppard Banks Big Bucks In Three-Day Lucas Oil LM Series Racing At Mansfield

Bridgeport Speedway Roars Back Into Action; Ryan Watt Is Glad It Did