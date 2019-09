This Week in AARN // September 3, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Kenny Tremont Wins $25,500 Mr. Dirt Lebanon Valley SDS Race As Home Town Fans Cheer

Billy Pauch, Jr. Passes Matt Sheppard To Win Georgetown’s ‘Blast At The Beach’, Cops New Egypt Sat. Night Race Too

Tyler Thompson Shocks Oswego Speedway By Dominating, Winning Oswego Supermodified Classic

Jimmy Blewett, Injured In Transporter Accident, Breaks Ankle; Facing Surgery, Extensive Rehab

Rich Big Diamond Coalcracker Dirt Modified Win Goes To Veteran Craig VonDohren

Vermont 200 At Devil’s Bowl For Sport Mods Is Won By Outsider Rocky Warner

Jonathan Preston (2) , Jason Barney & Danny Varin Claim ESS 360 Sprint Labor Day Weekend Race Wins

Justin Bonsignore Gets Back In NASCAR Modified Title Fight With Timely Oswego NWMT Victory

Anthony Macri, Kyle Reinhardt Score 410 Sprint Wins At Port Royal’s Juniata County Fair

Tim McCreadie, Jonathan Davenport & Josh Richards Share Lucas Oil Late Model Holiday Weekend Spoils