Newsmaker of the Week // Aaron Reutzel

Aaron Reutzel proved himself to be one tough Texan in Central Pennsylvania last weekend. The All Star Sprint Circuit’s defending champion and current points leader started out dominating the Thursday night race at Bedford. He was firmly in command of the Port Royal Friday night feature until he had a tire go down.

Then on Saturday, with $52,000 on the line at Port for its annual Tuscarora 50, Reutzel, quite simply, drove away and hid from the field. In the process of winning one of Central Pennsylvania’s richest 410 Sprint races, Reutzel also blew open on what had been a closely contested season title chase.

It’s not often that the PA Posse gets so thoroughly whipped by a traveling Series regular, and for doing so, Aaron Reutzel is AARN’s Newsmaker Of The Week.