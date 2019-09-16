Newsmaker of the Week // Mike Stefanik

The auto racing community is mourning the death of asphalt Modified and Late Model great Mike Stefanik, who was killed in a plane crash Sunday. The similarities to the death of Ted Christopher, almost two years to day of his fatal accident, are strange, even eerie.

What is clear is the profound effect Mike Stefanik, the race car driver, and Mike Stefanik, the person, had on so many people. He was a giant in racing circles, someone who was sought out by many for advice, for his thoughts. He was a remarkably humble, reflective, thoughtful individual.

Sadly, the man who made news for the entitreity of his driving career with dazzling wins and record breaking achievements has made news once more, this time, tragically.