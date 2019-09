This Week in AARN // September 17, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Mike Stefanik Mourned After Death In Sunday Afternoon Private Plane Crash

Mat Williamson Claims Back-To-Back Super DIRT Series Big Block Wins At Brewerton, Mohawk

Lighting Fast Bobby Santos, III Blisters Jennerstown MSS Sprint Field In Front Of Big Crowd

Chase Dowling Newest Tri Track Open Modified Series Winner, Claims Monadnock Race After One Day Delay

Matt Hirschman, Patrick Emerling With RoC Modified Tour Races On Huge Lancaster Speedway Weekend

Logan Wagner Takes $20,000 Jim Nace Memorial Selinsgrove National Open

Dirt Track Veteran, TQ Indoor Standout Scott Kreutter Wins Ohsweken Canadian Nationals 360 Sprint Race

Brett Kressley Wins 358 Regular Season Finale Race, Duane Howard Championship At Grandview; Freedom 76’er Goes This Saturday Night

Lincoln Speedway Hosts Super Late Model Race, Rick Eckert Is Popular Winner

Brian Montieth Gets First Williams Grove 410 Sprint Victory In Two Years